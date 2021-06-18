Meijer promises four days of great golf and other fun activities

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give runs June 17-20 at Blythefield Country Club

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is back after taking a year off during the COVID crisis.

The event brings some of the best golfers in the world here to Grand Rapids. There are some additional activities tied to the tournament, including a virtual 5K run/walk, as well as some great restaurant partners out on the golf course.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give runs June 17-20 at Blythefield Country Club. Daily tickets are available online for $10 apiece.

For more information or to order tickets, visit www.meijerlpgaclassic.com.

