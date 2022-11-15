Take Note: November is Men’s Health Awareness Month

Dr. Conrad Tobert is a urologist with Spectrum Health and he shared the most current information about health topics specific to men.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — November is a time to focus on men’s health, including raising awareness about prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health in general.

Dr. Conrad Tobert is a urologist with Spectrum Health and he shared the most current information about health topics specific to men. He discussed the importance of screenings, why men are reluctant to seek out care, and why he’s growing a beard this month.

For more information about men’s health and cancer, visit www.spectrumhealth.org.

Information on prostate cancer is available at www.askmusic.med and local cancer support services and programs can be found at www.gildasclubgr.org.

