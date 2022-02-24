Mercy Health Cardiac Rehab Program puts people on a path to better health

The program aims to improve overall health by focusing on nutrition, exercise, stress management and more.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — February is Heart Health Awareness Month. We often hear about tips to live a heart healthy lifestyle, but with so many people living with heart disease, some may need a little help.

That’s what the Mercy Health Cardiac Rehabilitation Program is meant to do. The program is designed to help people who have experienced various cardiac conditions and treatments, including heart attack, bypass and valve surgery, angioplasty, stable angina, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, stress, cardiovascular disease and heart failure.

The goal is to improve overall health by focusing on nutrition, exercise, diabetes management, healthy cholesterol and blood pressure management, tobacco cessation and stress management.

To enroll in cardiac rehab, patients must first obtain a referral from their doctor. For more information call 231-672-3648 or visit www.MercyHealth.com.

