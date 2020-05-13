Mercy Health encourages patients to use their services, assures safety amid COVID-19 crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As health care providers make progress against the COVID-19 virus, the team at Mercy Health Physician Partners wants patients to know that they are resuming select services and procedures. The health system has enhanced safety measures and taken a phased reopening approach so patients can feel confident about seeking help with Mercy Health. Those who are experiencing emergency symptoms such as heart attack, trauma or stroke, are advised to go to the Emergency Room, but for those who have less urgent needs, virtual health visits have become a convenient way to receive care. Patients who are interested in discussing a plan to schedule future procedure are encouraged to call their medical provider or visit mercyhealth.com or call 1-800-Be-Remarkable to find a physician.