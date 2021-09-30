Mercy Health Johnson Family Cancer Center offers new radiation technology that’s faster, more precise

Dr. Nina Johnson is Medical Director at Mercy Health Johnson Family Cancer Center and she shared some of the technology options available to the community.

If you or someone close to you has recently been diagnosed with cancer, you know it can be devastating. In addition to the emotional shock, understanding treatment options can be daunting. The bottom line is you want the best care, as quickly as possible, using the latest technology.

Dr. Nina Johnson is Medical Director at Mercy Health Johnson Family Cancer Center and she shared some of the technology options available to the community, including new/updated radiation technology.

The Varian Truebeam will help deliver the prescribed treatment with greater precision and speed, adding to a patients’ comfort, as time on the treatment table is reduced.

A variety of cancers can be treated with radiation:

prostate

breast

brain

lungs

gynecologic

colorectal

skin, and more.

To learn more about specialized radiation technology and cancer care at Mercy Health visit www.MercyHealth.com/RadiationOncology.

The Cancer Network of West Michigan, a joint venture between Mercy Health and Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, leverages the combined resources of two award-winning health systems. To learn about this collaboration, visit https://wmicancernetwork.org/.

