Mercy Health opens new medical facility in Norton Shores where patient convenience is key

Despite the pandemic, Drs. Dulaney and Parra want people to know it is safe to make office visits

Mercy Health is celebrating the opening of a new, 42,000-square-foot facility at 3570 Henry Street on the corner of Seminole in Norton Shores. It’s designed for patient convenience, bringing several key health care services under one roof. Dr. Irma Parra and Dr. Jennifer Dulaney joined us to talk about this beautiful new building and the services being provided to patients, including Primary Care, Urgent Care, Pharmacy, Behavioral Health, X-ray, Lab Services, Lakeshore Laser and Aesthetics and Rehabilitation Services including Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy.

In addition to being a Family Medicine provider, Dr. Parra also sees patients in the Lakeshore Laser & Aesthetics office, which offers an array of safe, nonsurgical procedures to help erase wrinkles and smile-lines, add fullness to your lips, and even remove unwanted hair and veins. Services include: Botox cosmetic, and Botox therapeutic for migraine headaches and excessive sweating, dermal fillers including Juvéderm and Restylane Microdermabrasion and microneedling for facial rejuvenation, several types of facial and chemical peels, laser treatment for brown spots, facial rejuvenation and resurfacing, broken blood vessels, acne scars, melasma and stretch marks, and laser tattoo removal.