Mercy Health physician addresses depression and anxiety among teens during the COVID-19 pandemic

Mercy Health offers tips to help your teens cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for all of us, although some people are more severely impacted than others.

Teenagers and college-aged students have dealt with increased anxiety and depression because of the quarantine.

Dr. Angela Andrews from Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Pediatrics talked about the impact of COVID on young people. She shared some things we can do to help a young person who is struggling:

Encourage a regular schedule - structure creates a sense of normalcy

Talk with your teens and young adults about how they are feeling

Try to set a positive and upbeat tone in the household

Talk about plans and goals to move forward

Schedule a visit with your pediatrician if you are really concerned. He/She can screen for depression, anxiety

Start the conversation by reaching out to your pediatrician.

