Mercy Health Physician Partners opens podiatry practice in two West Michigan locations

Mercy Health Physician Partners has recently launched a new podiatry practice. Dr. Courtney Thenn described the types of services she provides as a foot and ankle doctor.

Dr. Thenn said she basically handles anything from the knee down, from routine toenail care to more serious foot and ankle injuries. She talked about diabetic foot care, summer foot issues, and approaching all injuries with a conservative care plan FIRST. To make an appointment with Dr. Thenn, call 616-685-1200.

The new Mercy Health Physician Partners Podiatry offices are located at:

Rivertown

3380 44th St. SW

Grandville, MI 49518

East Beltline

1471 East Beltline Ave. NE Suite 201

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

