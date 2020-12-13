Mercy Health Physician Partners President talks Covid-19 and what you need to know about treatment, vaccines, and regular doctor visits

Is it safe to go to the doctor's office amid COVID-19?

As COVID cases are on the rise in West Michigan, we are all looking for ways to stay safe by putting off unnecessary gatherings and meetings. But what about doctor’s appointments and routine medical care? Is it safe to go to the doctor’s office?

Dr. Kristen Brown, President of Mercy Health Physician Partners, joined us to talk about the latest on Covid-19 testing, what Mercy Health Physician Partners is doing to keep patients safe, and that vaccine that holds so much promise.

To learn more about Mercy Health’s response to Covid-19, visit www.mercyhealth.com/COVID19

