Stroke Awareness Month: Know the symptoms of a stroke and seek help quickly if it happens

795,000 people have strokes in the US every year.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — May is Stroke Awareness month. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the US and the leading cause of disability in the US. 795,000 people have strokes in the US every year. That is one person every 40 seconds that will suffer a stroke, and 80% of them can be prevented.

Neurologist Patrick Pavwoski is the Medical Director of Stroke at Trinity Health Muskegon. He explained the two types of strokes, both of which prevent blood (and oxygen) from getting to the brain.

He said, “an ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel. A hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a blood vessel ruptures, or hemorrhages, and a transient ischemic attack (TIA), often called a ‘mini stroke.’”

Dr. Pavwoski said a TIA produces stroke-like symptoms but no lasting effects. He said recognizing and treating TIAs can reduce the risk of having a major stroke.

Becky Toney, Stroke Coordinator for Trinity Health Muskegon, explained what to watch out for when looking for symptoms of a stroke.

“We use the acronym BE FAST to help loved one’s act/react when they see someone experience symptoms of stroke.”

B - Balance (Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination)

E – Eyes (Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes)

F – Face (Sudden severe headache with no known cause or face looks uneven)

A – Arms (Sudden numbness or weakness of face, arms or legs, especially on one side of the body)

S – Speech (Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding, or slurred speech)

T – Time (Make note of the time that symptoms started. Time to call 911!)

Dr. Pavwoski explained that time is crucial in the treatment of stroke. He said it's critical to get to the hospital and be diagnosed as soon as possible in order to reduce damage to the body.

The chances for survival and recovery are also best if treatment is received at a hospital specifically certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, such as Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences.

“If you have an ischemic stroke, you'll receive treatment and medication centered around dissolving the blockage. If you have a hemorrhagic stroke, your treatment will involve a combination of medication and surgery,” said Dr. Pavwoski.

In order to prevent another stroke, it is important to manage any risk factors. This can include changing one’s lifestyle and medications. High blood pressure, high cholesterol and carotid artery disease can increase the chances of a stroke; this can be reduced by eating healthy food, regular exercise and keeping a healthy body weight. Cigar/ cigarette smoking can increase the risk of a stroke, so it is important not to smoke, especially if you have already had a stroke.

To learn more about the services at Trinity Health, visit www.MercyHealth.com/Stroke.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.