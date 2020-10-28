Mercy Health to open new state-of-the-art birth center in Muskegon

Dr. David Cree from Lakes OB/GYN in Muskegon gave us a peek inside and described what patients can expect when they are expecting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Having a baby is an exciting time for parents and families. Mercy Health will provide safe, personalized care for mother, baby and family, in the office and in a brand-new birth center in Muskegon.

Dr. David Cree from Lakes OB/GYN in Muskegon gave us a peek inside and described what patients can expect when they are expecting. Dr. Cree said the new birth center will offer care all on one floor, with Labor & Delivery, and private and spacious post recovery rooms all on the same floor.

Mercy Health has taken precautions for the health and safety of expecting moms. Similar to all areas of the hospital, they have enhanced cleaning processes per CDC guidelines, for both in-office visits and the new birth center.

Patients and visitors will be screened when arriving for appointments and masks are required during visits. And, good news for OB/GYN patients along the lakeshore The Lakes OB/GYN team will now be seeing patients in Grand Haven.

Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakes OB/GYN locations:

1445 Sheldon Road, Suite 301 Grand Haven, MI 49417

6401 Prairie Street, Suite 2100 Muskegon, MI 49444

Learn more about receiving care at Mercy Health during your pregnancy at www.MercyHealthMaternityCare.com

