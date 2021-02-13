Metro Health/University of Michigan Health opens new office on East Beltline

Metro Health’s newest outpatient office is now open, bringing more services to that area.

Some good news for folks in East Grand Rapids, Cascade and surrounding areas. Metro Health’s newest outpatient office is now open, bringing more services to that area. Dr. Ed Kornoelje is a sports medicine physician with Metro Health and the site director of the new office, which is located on the East Beltline just north of Lake Drive.

Dr. Kornoelje says the office’s comprehensive services include family practice, sports medicine, internal medicine, behavioral health and diabetes education.

Additionally, with adult and pediatric heart and vascular specialists, patients will have the choice of seeing their cardiologist at the main hospital or the East Beltline location. Heart and vascular services offered include chest x-rays, electrocardiograms (EKG / ECG), stress echocardiogram exercise or medication, graded exercise tests (GXT) and continuous portable telemetry monitoring. With two patient care levels, the building also includes on-site x-ray and laboratory services.

The office is open weekdays from 7am to 5pm, with walk-in visits accepted. Call 616-252-1500 or visit Metro Health’s website for more information: Metro Health Beltline - NOW OPEN | Metro Health University of Michigan Health

