As driving season approaches, a visit with a good mechanic is in order

Michigan Auto Law Attorney Brandon Hewitt advised selecting a motor vehicle repair facility that has good reviews on Google.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — May is the best time of year to go to your favorite local mechanic to make sure your car or truck is safe, tuned up, and ready for driving season. Michigan's winter roads can wreak havoc on our cars and a good local mechanic knows how to check them over to make sure they are as safe as possible.

He said to make sure the facility has a certified mechanic who is certified in any or all of the following categories: (a) Engine repair. (b) Automatic transmission. (c) Manual transmission, front and rear drive axle. (d) Front end, suspension, and steering systems. (e) Brakes and braking systems. (f) Electrical systems. (g) Heating and air-conditioning. (h) Engine tune-up and performance. (i) Collision-related mechanical repair. (j) Unitized body structural repair. (See MCL 257.1305(1) and (2); 257.1310b(1))

Hewitt said the mechanic will do an inspection of your vehicle, inform you of issues that need to be addressed, give you an estimate for the recommended work, then perform a tune-up on your vehicle based on the scope of work and costs that you have approved.

He shared a list of the issues a mechanic should address while conducting a tune-up:

Tire pressure – Making sure your tires are properly inflated will help stop them from wearing out faster. More importantly, under-inflated tires can make your car difficult to drive and result in loss of control, which can lead to crashes and accidents.

Wheel alignment – Misaligned tires can cause steering wheel vibration and affect handling of your vehicle. It may cause your vehicle to pull to one side or the other. It may also damage your tires, causing them to wear out and need replacement sooner than they otherwise would.

Brakes and brake pads and brake fluid – Check your: (1) brake pads and rotors because these are the parts of your braking system that made contact with and physically apply the brakes to your tires and, thus, allow you to slow down and stop when you choose to; and (2) change brake fluid (if old, cloudy or milky) because it snaps the braking system into action when you press the brakes.

Windshield wiper blades – Get fresh blades to deal with summer rains. The snow and ice from the winter will have taken their toll on the effectiveness of your existing blades.

Fluids – Check all fluids, including power-steering, transmission, brake and windshield wiper fluid.

Engine coolant fluid – Make sure your engine coolant levels are where they need to be because coolant (a mixture of water and antifreeze) performs the essential function of ensuring that your car engine does not overheat (which is critical during long road trips or commutes during a hot Michigan summer)

Coolant hoses – Make sure your coolant hoses are in good shape – no damage, cracks or leaking. These hoses move coolant fluid from the radiator to the hottest part of the engine. The overheated fluids are then returned to the radiator where the heat is released. The cycle repeats over and over.

Hoses – Make sure all hoses – such as those supplying fuel and power-steering fluid – are in good condition.

Belts – Make sure all of the engine belts are in good condition, none of them have come loose, and they are all at the proper tension. Belts control parts that are vital to the proper functioning of your engine such as: (1) the alternator (keeps your car running once it has been started, powering electronic components and recharging the battery while your car is running); (2) water pump; (3) power-steering pump; (4) air-conditioning compressor; and (5) camshaft (which coordinates the opening and closing of valve in conjunction with firing of the pistons).

Oil – Make sure your car has both fresh and enough oil. An oil change is a great way to go in Spring. Oil is vital to the proper functioning and longevity of your engine because it lubricates the engine’s moving parts and reduces friction and, thus, reduces engine damage.

Oil filter – Get a fresh oil filter. Its purpose is to remove particles and junk from the oil – keeping the oil clean. Contaminated oil can damage the engine parts it is supposed to be lubricating.

Spark plugs – “Healthy” spark plugs are essential because without them, your car may not start and/or your engine may misfire or not function properly during acceleration.

Engine air filter – The filter’s purpose is stop small particles – including dirt, sand or road salt – from getting into your engine where they could damage your engine. A clean filter improves fuel efficiency, i.e., you won’t burn as much gas.

Fuel filter – This prevents particles and junk from getting mixed in with your gasoline where they could damage your injectors. A clogged fuel filter could restrict fuel flow and make it difficult to get your vehicle to start. It could cause your engine to stop running while you’re driving. It could cause rough idling or cause your engine to “sputter” or “stumble” at lower speeds.

Transmission – (1) Inspect seals and gaskets because the cold, winter weather can cause them to contract and possibly damage them which may result in exposing your transmission and transmission fluid to water, dirt and debris; (2) Make sure the transmission fluid level is where it should be and that it hasn’t thickened due to the cold winter weather.

Battery – Check that the connections are placed correctly and confirm the battery has been mounted properly. Look for signs of corrosion. It is recommended to change the battery every five years.

