High speed crashes are frequent in Michigan, often resulting in serious injuries and death

Michigan Auto Law Attorney Brandon Hewitt joined us to talk about the dangers of fast driving.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s good news and bad news when it comes to speeding-related crashes in Michigan. The most recent data shows they’re more frequent but not as bad as they used to be.

In 2021, there were 24,555 crashes involving speeding.

In 2020, there were 22,260 crashes involving speeding.

In 2019, there were 31,421 crashes involving speeding.

People still haven’t returned to pre-COVID/lockdown driving levels.

(Note: Miles traveled by Michigan drivers in 2021 was down 5.3% from levels in 2019.)

Hewitt said there are several aspects about speeding that makes it particularly dangerous. It reduces your ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object or an unexpected curve – the greater your speed, the less reaction time you will have. It extends the time it takes your vehicle to stop - every time your speed doubles, the stopping distance quadruples. And, it increases the risk of a crash because other vehicles and pedestrians may not be able to judge your distance correctly.

Hewitt cited a November 2022 study showed that in the two years (2018-2019) after speed limits on 600 miles of Michigan freeways were increased from 70 mph to 75 mph, total crashes, fatal crashes and injury crashes rose significantly on those roadways:

Total crashes rose 16.7%

Fatal and serious injury crashes jumped 33.3%.

Non-fatal and non-serious (or minor) injury crashes went up 20.9%.

Property damage only crashes increased 16.1%.

Hewitt had some recommendations for drivers to stay safe:

Drive the speed limit, yourself.

Keep pace with cars traveling within the speed limit. Vehicles moving at similar speeds are less likely to come into conflict.

Allow more time for your trips so you are not in a hurry to get to your destination.

Give speeding drivers plenty of space and if they follow too closely let them pass.

Stay out of the far-left lane, except when passing.

