Michigan Auto Law launches campaign to transform 100 Deadliest Days into a #SafeDriveSummer

Brandon Hewitt is an attorney with Michigan Auto Law and he joined us to tell us more about the campaign.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The period from Memorial Day to Labor Day accounts for more than 30% of the total fatal crashes that occur for the entire year in Michigan. It has come to be known as the “100 Deadliest Days.” People are on the road more for summer travel and that increases the chance of an accident.

Michigan Auto Law’s new community outreach campaign is meant to raise awareness around safe driving practices. It’s called Safe Drive Summer and the goal is for people to take the pledge to drive safely this summer.

Hewitt said #SafeDriveSummer gives people a chance to win one of two $150 Mastercard gift cards. Winners of the gift cards will come from random drawings. They will be announced in August and September on Facebook and Instagram. Consolation prizes will also be awarded to those who enter and qualify for the contest.

Drivers who are 16 or older and have a valid driver’s license are eligible and they must do three things:

Follow @MichiganAutoLaw on Facebook and/or @official_miautolaw on Instagram Keep an eye out for Michigan Auto Law’s #SafeDriveSummer contest post and reply in the comments section of our post with their pledge on how they plan to stay safe this summer. Tag three friends they would like to see make a #SafeDriveSummer pledge, and include the #SafeDriveSummer hashtag in their comment.

Hewitt said 35.1% of fatal crashes involving drivers 15-20 years of age in Michigan in 2021 occurred during the 100 Deadliest Days between Memorial Day and Labor Day. He said 31.3% of fatal crashes involving drivers of all ages in Michigan in 2021 occurred during that time.

Hewitt shared tips for driving safely this summer:

No texting and driving: Texting drivers are 23 times more likely to crash. (Virginia Tech Transportation Institute)

No dialing the phone while driving: Drivers are 12 times more likely to crash if they are dialing a handheld cell phone while driving. (Virginia Tech Transportation Institute)

No talking on the phone while driving: “Driving while talking on cell phones – handheld and hands-free – increases risk of injury and property damage crashes fourfold.” (National Safety Council)

No impaired driving: Drivers with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.05 to 0.079 are 7 times more likely to be in a fatal crash and 6 to 17 times more likely to be killed than sober drivers. (MADD, Studies on the Effectiveness of .05 BAC)

Rest up before you get behind the wheel – “Drowsy driving is as dangerous as drunk driving, and teens have the highest risk.” (AAA)

Obey the speed limit: “Excessive speed” was a factor in 18.5% of all car accident fatalities in Michigan in 2020. (Michigan Traffic Crash Facts, 2020, Fact Sheets, “Speeding”)

Wear seat belts: NHTSA data shows wearing a safety belt can reduce the risk of crash injuries by about 50 percent.

