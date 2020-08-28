Do drivers need an umbrella insurance policy to cover changes to Michigan's no-fault insurance law?

Michigan Auto Law Attorney Brandon Hewitt explains what the liability is, and why he recommends a million dollars in umbrella coverage.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Michigan drivers are facing unprecedented liability risk thanks to the recent changes to our no-fault auto insurance law that took effect back in July.

Michigan Auto Law Attorney Brandon Hewitt explained what the liability is, and why he recommends a million dollars in umbrella coverage.

The good news is, Hewitt says the additional coverage will not break the bank. For more information, visit www.michiganautolaw.com.

