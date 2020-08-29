Do drivers need an umbrella insurance policy to cover changes to Michigan's no-fault insurance law?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan drivers are facing unprecedented liability risk thanks to the recent changes to our no-fault auto insurance law that took effect back in July.
Michigan Auto Law Attorney Brandon Hewitt explained what the liability is, and why he recommends a million dollars in umbrella coverage.
The good news is, Hewitt says the additional coverage will not break the bank. For more information, visit www.michiganautolaw.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.