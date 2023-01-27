Determining fault in an auto accident is important

So you’ve been in an accident and the details are kind of fuzzy as to who’s at fault. How is that determined? And why is it important?

Brandon Hewitt is an attorney with Michigan Auto Law and he joined us to explain why it’s important to determine who was at fault for a car accident.

Hewitt said, “Fault is important if you want to file a lawsuit for pain and suffering compensation against the driver who caused the accident that resulted in your injuries. The driver must be 50% or more at fault to be sued.”

Hewitt added, “fault is important if you want to file a mini tort claim for vehicle damage repair costs against the driver who caused the accident. Again, the driver must be 50% or more at fault to be sued.”

However, he said, “fault is irrelevant for purposes of recovering No-Fault benefits to pay for medical bills and lost wages because No-Fault benefits are payable ‘without regard to fault.’” (MCL 500.3105(2))

Hewitt explained the types of evidence courts – and the police and insurance adjusters – consider in determining fault after a car accident:

Statements of the drivers, passengers and witnesses

Type of crash (i.e., was it a rear-end collision?)

Driving behavior

Video or surveillance footage of the crash (dash cams or security cameras)

Speed or red-light cameras

Data from black boxes (i.e., event data recorders)

Opinions from accident reconstruction experts

Hewitt said the legal reasons that someone may be determined to be at fault in a car accident include failing to drive with the ordinary care that a reasonably careful driver would use, violating state traffic laws, violating city or local traffic laws and ordinances, and rear-ending another vehicle.

He detailed some of the driving behaviors that commonly result in a driver being determined to be at-fault for a car accident:

Speeding

Failing to yield the right of way

Rear-ending another vehicle

Running a red light

Not stopping for a stop sign

Distracted driving

Texting while driving

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Drowsy driving

Improper lane usage

Improper turns (i.e., unlawful u-turns)

Passing in a “No Passing” zone

Not using a turn signal

Failure to adjust speed and driving behavior in light of changes in weather and road conditions

