Milestones Child Development Center adapts to the COVID crisis to safely care for children during the pandemic

Nicole Pratt joined us to talk about how the Milestones team adapted and has continued to provide safe, quality services for the children in their care.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The COVID crisis has had an indelible impact on so much of our daily lives. Imagine having your work deemed “essential” during the shutdown so that you could take care of the children of other essential workers.

That’s just what happened with Milestones Child Development Center. Nicole Pratt joined us to talk about how the Milestones team adapted and has continued to provide safe, quality services for the children in their care.

For more information on Milestones Child Development Center, visit http://www.milestonescdc.com/.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.