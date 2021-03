Tom Jacobs has made it his life’s work to help people maximize the nest egg they’ve worked so hard to accrue.

If you are nearing retirement and you’re still investing with the same high-risk, heavy profit mindset you had in your 30’s, you may not be doing what is best for your future.

Tom Jacobs has made it his life’s work to help people maximize the nest egg they’ve worked so hard to accrue. We spoke to him about those close-to-retirement years and he confirmed: reduce the risk as the big day draws near.