Multiple Sclerosis Awareness: symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment

March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, making it a good time to discuss and spread awareness about this degenerative neurological condition that affects about 1 million adults in the US.

We talked about diagnosing and treating MS with Dr. Nicholas Lannen, a Spectrum Health neurologist who specializes in the disease. Dr. Lannen described the way MS affects the central nervous system, causing it to misbehave and disrupt communication between the brain and the body.

Common symptoms include vision loss, fatigue, and numbness. While there is no cure for MS, there are medications and therapies that can help slow progression.

Anyone who suspects they may have Multiple Sclerosis should speak with their physician. For more information about the disease, visit the National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.

