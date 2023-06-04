Muskegon Lakeshore Living Show celebrates every aspect of life on or near the water

The show features more than 50 exhibitors in home improvement, garden and landscaping, real estate, outdoor recreation and water sports.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lakeshore Living Show is your chance to experience life on the lakeshore.

The show features more than 50 exhibitors in home improvement, garden and landscaping, real estate, outdoor recreation and water sports. There will be seminars for homeowners, hobbyists, and food and drink enthusiasts, an opportunity to learn the tricks of the trade from industry professionals.

Tickets are just $10 and include a coupon with discounts to downtown Muskegon restaurants good for that weekend.

The Muskegon Lakeshore Living Show runs April 14 and 15 at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in downtown Muskegon.

For more information – and to buy tickets in advance — visit www.LakeshoreLivingMKG.org.

