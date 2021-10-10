Muskegon Lumberjacks prepare for opening weekend with great hockey and Flannel Fest fun

There’s an exciting weekend of hockey ahead as the US Hockey League season is now well underway.

The Lumberjacks play a two-game home-opener on this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16. Andrea Rose is the Lumberjacks’ President of Business Operations and she talked about joining forces with the Muskegon Flannel Fest to create a whole weekend of fun.

Among the highlights:

Oct. 15 - Let There Be Rock, AC/DC tribute band playing 5p-6:30p

Western Avenue closed for axe throwing, pumpkin carving, fall family fun

You get a FREE Lumberjacks jersey if signing up for an account with FFCU

Oct. 16 - Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys headlining from 5p-6:30p

Street party with cornhole tournament, hay rides, axe throwing, pumpkin carving

Rose said the Jacks Club is the best way to watch a Lumberjacks game. Guests receive a premium catered entrée with all-inclusive beer, wine and soda.

She shared some additional promotions coming up this fall:

MSU vs U of M Rivalry night with interactive Piano Man Billy Ryan – Oct. 29

Trick or Treating on the concourse before the game - Saturday, Oct. 30

Zooperstars! - Nov. 5

For more information about the team and their schedule, visit https://www.muskegonlumberjacks.com/.

