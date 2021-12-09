Muskegon Museum of Art exhibition features previously unseen photographs

The collection includes Edward S. Curtis' journal entries and over 100 photographs chronicling the indigenous people of Alaska.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Museum of Art presents “Unpublished Alaska,” the lost photographs of Edward S. Curtis.

Curtis was photographer whose work was devoted to recording traditional Indian cultures from 1907 to 1930. The collection that will be exhibited in Muskegon includes more than 100 previously unseen images, along with excerpts from Curtis’ personal journals, as he chronicled the indigenous people of Alaska in the final destination of this massive project.

Art Martin is Director of Collections & Exhibitions and Senior Curator at the museum and he shared with us a peek at some of the photographs and the story behind photographer Edward S. Curtis.

Visitors can enjoy this historic masterpiece from Sept. 16 through Jan. 9, only at the Muskegon Museum of Art in downtown Muskegon.

For more information visit www.MuskegonArtMuseum.org or call 231-720-2570.

