National HIV Testing Day is June 27 and this year’s theme is 'HIV Testing is Self-Care'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Taking an HIV test is taking care of you.

According to Dr. Minerva Galang, Infectious Disease physician at Trinity Health Medical Group, McAuley Clinic, “self-care has been a particularly important topic during the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for individual and community actions to promote physical and mental health remains critical.”

Dr. Galang said HIV testing is an act of self-care. Encouraging people to get tested and know their HIV status can help them stay healthy.

“Today, there are more free, easy, fast, and confidential HIV testing options available than ever before,” said Dr. Galang.

Testing, including self-testing, is the first step to engaging in HIV prevention or treatment services.

“HIV testing is a critical tool to helping us end the HIV epidemic in the United States. HIV is also now preventable with Pre-Exposure prophylaxis, she explained.”

Trinity Health Medical Group offers HIV Testing at any of their primary care and lab locations, as well as McAuley Clinic in Grand Rapids and McClees Clinic in Muskegon.

According to Dr. Galang, “McAuley Clinic has provided treatment, support, hope and HIV care in the community for more than 30 years. In addition to testing, we provide education, preventative care, pharmaceutical care, and transportation assistance.”

Anyone who’d like to be tested on National HIV Testing Day (June 27) and is a patient of Trinity Health, should contact their primary care office or nearest Michigan Health Department, or search online for their nearest HIV testing site.

For more information on Trinity Health Medical Group, McAuley Clinic visit www.TrintyHealthMichigan.org or call 616-685-8200.

