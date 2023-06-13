National Institutes of Health revises recommendations for weight loss surgery

Dr. Foote explained the new weight-loss surgery guidelines for adults.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health Bariatric Surgeon, Dr. James Foote, said having surgery to lose weight is a serious decision, one that needs to be made in consultation with a patient’s physician, but he urged potential patients to consider some important questions.

Have they been unable to lose weight or keep it off using nonsurgical methods such as lifestyle changes or medication? Do they understand what the operation involves and its risks and benefits? Do they understand how their eating and physical activity patterns will need to change after you have surgery? Can they commit to following lifelong healthy eating and physical activity habits, medical follow-up, and the need to take extra vitamins and minerals? Have they considered the costs of the surgery and follow-up care?

Dr. Foote explained the new weight-loss surgery guidelines for adults. He said the NIH recommends weight-loss surgery as an option for adults who have:

a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or more

a BMI of 35 or more with a serious health problem linked to obesity, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, or sleep apnea

a BMI of 30 or more with type 2 diabetes that is difficult to control with medical treatments and lifestyle changes.

The NIH has also released new recommendations for weight loss surgery for teens. Dr. Foote said health care professionals sometimes use weight-loss surgery to treat teens who have severe obesity and obesity-related health problems. He said weight-loss surgery often improves health problems that could worsen in adulthood if the teen still has obesity.

Guidelines recommend that teens be evaluated for surgery by a multidisciplinary team with expertise in pediatrics and that they have

a BMI of 40

a BMI of 35 or more with serious obesity-related health problems, such as type 2 diabetes or severe sleep apnea;

Like adults, said Dr. Foote, teens who are thinking about weight-loss surgery should be prepared for the lifestyle changes they will need to make after the surgery.

Dr. Foote said Corewell Health Bariatrics is one of the largest bariatric programs in West Michigan.

He explained, “It is an accredited MBSAQIP Comprehensive Center dedicated to providing high quality care for metabolic and bariatric surgery patients. When you choose Corewell Health for surgical weight loss, you have a highly skilled team dedicated to helping you achieve your goals.”

The team includes the surgeon, nurse, dietitian, behaviorist, exercise specialist and other professionals, if needed. To learn more about the surgical weight loss process, Corewell Health offers a free seminar. The surgery and seminars are available at various locations throughout West Michigan. Call 616-267-7400 or visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/services/bariatric-surgery.

