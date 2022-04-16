Natural Capital Exchange offers solution to global warming with carbon off-set program

The folks at NCX have developed a carbon off-set program that is both innovative and impactful, engaging landowners in achieving carbon neutrality.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now is the time to get control over global warming. Our very survival depends on it.

One of the ways to do that is through net-zero carbon emissions, achieving a balance between the carbon that is emitted into the atmosphere and that which is removed from it.

The folks at NCX have developed a carbon off-set program that is both innovative and impactful, engaging landowners in achieving carbon neutrality.

Lillian Hogan is a landowner and Forester Success Manager with NCX and she joined us to explain how it works. She said landowners enroll in the program and earn credits for deferring the harvest of their forests for one year.

They are literally paid to wait to chop down their trees, and that simple action can have a dramatic impact on balancing out carbon emissions. Hogan explained how the carbon credits work, the climate impacts of the program, and how landowners can get involved.

To learn more about NCX, visit www.NCX.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.