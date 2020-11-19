New laws may change the tax rules surrounding your retirement plan

Retirement accounts are facing new laws that are changing the tax rules of the game.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The financial security that used to be provided by pensions has been replaced by the need to work hard, play by the rules, and accumulate a significant amount of money to fund your retirement. Now, those retirement accounts are facing new laws that are changing the tax rules of the game! We asked Gary Mattson and Allison Motz to explain how.

Gary and Allison are from Mattson Financial, a full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.mattsonfinancial.com.

