New West Michigan Eyemart Express location opening in Muskegon

To celebrate their Muskegon grand opening, Eyemart is offering two pairs of single vision glasses for $19 or two pairs of glasses with progressive lens for $68.

Eyemart Express is dedicated to helping people see better and the company is expanding its Grand Rapids market with a new location in Muskegon. The grand opening celebrations is underway at 3355 Henry Street, right next to Papa Murphy’s.

Eyemart makes the process for getting new glasses affordable, fast, and easy! They have an on-site lens lab and skilled lab techs so that you can get high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.

They have more than 2,000 quality and affordable frames to select from, with glasses for every budget and every member of the family. The stores carry a variety of brands including Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney.

They offer a one-year frame warranty on all of their glasses that covers any adjustments or breakages. Patients can also visit Dr. Unger next door to the store for a $39 exam, or simply take your current prescription, and their skilled opticians will take care of you.

To celebrate the grand opening of their Muskegon store, Eyemart is offering two pairs of single vision glasses for $19 or two pairs of glasses with progressive lenses for $68.

They are also giving one voucher for free kid’s glasses to the first 25 families that visit them! This is a limited time offer but Eyemart also provides an EVERYDAY discount to all veterans, military members and their families, health care professionals, first responders, and school faculty, and staff members with valid IDs.

For more information about Eyemart Express, visit www.eyemartexpress.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.