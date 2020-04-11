News of the day got you down? It's normal

We spoke with Dr. Mark Steenwyk, from Pine Rest, about how to cope.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — If the news of the day has you stressed out, you are not alone. With a contentious election season and COVID-19 dominating headlines on TV, social media, and the newspapers, it can seem overwhelming.

Turns out, your brain may be wired for that. We spoke with Dr. Mark Steenwyk, from Pine Rest, about how to cope. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the events happening in and around your life, reach out to Pine Rest at www.pinerest.org.

