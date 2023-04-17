No need to fear retirement; Embrace your golden years!

According to a study on the career website Zety, 40% of Americans actually fear retirement more than death.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Are you someone who looks forward to retirement, hoping to do all the things you never have time for right now? Or do you actually dread the thought of losing the purpose that work gives you?

According to a study on the career website Zety, 40% of Americans actually fear retirement more than death.

Tom Jacobs might be able to attest to that.

He’s helped thousands of people get to retirement and he says many of them express the fear that they’ve not properly prepared.

Don’t let that be your retirement story.

Contact Tom at 616-622-4654 or visit www.Jacobsfs.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.