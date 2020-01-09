Now Hiring: Hospitality Support Professionals play a key role on Spectrum Health healthcare teams

Marcus Taylor Environmental Services Manager discusses career opportunities at Spectrum Health.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — They are great jobs with a long list of benefits but they can also be a foot in the door on a career in health care. Spectrum Health is looking to hire Hospitality Support Professionals. That includes positions in both Environmental Services and Nutrition Services.

In addition to providing high quality customer service, team members directly impact the safety, presentation and culinary experience of hospitals and facilities for all patients and visiting families.

In short, a hospital cannot function without them. Learn more about the open positions and apply at www.spectrumhealth.org/hospitalityjobs.

