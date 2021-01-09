Now that the days are shorter, how will we get enough Vitamin D?

Dr. Geri Williams joined us from Ideal You Health Center with some advice.

As fall approaches the days are getting shorter. What will we do to get enough Vitamin D?

Dr. Geri Williams joined us from Ideal You Health Center with some advice. She shared food tips to increase vitamin D intake and advised that a supplement may be necessary during Michigan’s fall and winter months.

Ideal You Health Center can help you re-claim your good health. Book today and you’ll receive a FREE Body Composition Analysis worth $99 and $200 in FREE groceries when you sign up for the program.

Start your weight loss journey now and lose 20 to 40 pounds in as little as 40 days! For more information, visit www.idealyou.us.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.