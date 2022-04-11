As the seasons change, it’s time to switch-up your beauty routine

Beauty and Lifestyle Expert Carmen Ordonez advised, as cooler temperatures move in, your go-to products and routine need to support that.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The seasons are changing and that means there are lots of things changing along with the weather: our wardrobes, our car tires, and what time the porch light goes on. But did you know your beauty and wellness routines should also change with the seasons?

She said, switching-up your beauty and wellness regimen will allow your body and mind to feel rejuvenated with simple additions to your everyday lifestyle.

Ordonez said, “My first step in transitioning my daily routine is to reassess my morning skin care products in preparation for the colder months to come. I love a skin care routine that’s both easy to follow and that lasts throughout my busy days on camera. OLAY’s NEW Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Moisturizer is the perfect product for this!”

She explained, “It is proven to provide 24 hours of hydration and instantly radiant skin. Plus, the powerhouse trio formulation of hyaluronic acid, vitamin B3 and peptides hydrates the skin’s surface while also diving 10 layers deep! It truly makes it the ultimate thirst trap, with hydration lasting all day and all night.”

Ordonez offered some additional steps we can take to transition and hydrate our fall routines:

You want to make sure you’re getting as much water as your body needs, especially with the weather getting drier as the temperature gets cooler.



Swap out your favorite essential oils for fall scents such as cedarwood, cinnamon or pumpkin.



Change up your exercise routine. Try incorporating short 15-20 minute workouts at the beginning or end of your day.

For more information about Olay’s new Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Moisturizer, visit www.Olay.com or check out your local retailer.

