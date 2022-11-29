Get a grip on your health and optimize medical treatments with genomic testing at Keystone Compounding Pharmacy

Dr. Logan Morse is with Keystone Compounding Pharmacy and he joined us to talk about what genomic testing is, how it’s done, and who might want to try it.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re on a journey to reclaim your health or you want to know if you’re predisposed to certain illnesses, you may want to consider genomic testing.

Dr. Logan Morse is with Keystone Compounding Pharmacy and he joined us to talk about what genomic testing is, how it’s done, and who might want to try it.

Dr. Morse said genomics is important because it helps show why some people are genetically predisposed to certain illnesses, even if the way certain genes interact is unknown. He said, “rather than identifying a single genetic pathway, genomics evaluates the multitude of genetic variables that affect the development or treatment of a disease (such as cancer or diabetes.)"

Conducting the test is simple. It can be purchased as a kit, right at Keystone Pharmacy. It’s as easy as swabbing inside each cheek for 30 seconds and shipping the specimen to a lab.

The team at Keystone will then help test-takers interpret the results so they can make better decisions about their health. Dr. Morse said the kit can test for:

Diet and weight planning – the test looks at more than 300 genetic markers and considers over 550 foods to personalize patient goals.

Alopecia, which is determined by both genetic and extrinsic factors and the findings allow for personal treatments for patients to regrow their hair

DNA age testing, which measures the length of telomers in order to quantify cellular aging at the time of sampling. As the telomeres shorten it may indicate early onset age-related health problems.

Pharmacogenomic testing - Instead of a one-size-fits-most approach, genomic testing helps predict a patient's likelihood to experience an adverse event with a medication or not respond to a medication. Variation in genetics leads to some people having different metabolism for medications like antidepressants or pain medications.

Post-concussion TBIs, which can help maximize recovery.

Learn more about genomic testing by calling Keystone Pharmacy at 616-974-9792, or visit their website to make an appointment at Keystonerx.com.

