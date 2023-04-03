Organization expert to headline at West Michigan Home & Garden Show

The owner of Moxie Life Organizing says there is no one way to get organized.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kate Wert admits that in her work, even she needs the help of organizers sometimes.

Different methods work for different people and it’s her job to help her clients to “cast a vision” and work their way through their stuff.

Wert will share tips for getting your life in order at the West Michigan Home & Garden Show, March 2-5 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

Tickets and showtimes are available at www.grhomeshow.com.

