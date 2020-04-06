x
Our Money Mentors say, when preparing for the future, taxes should be on your mind

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Our Money Mentors from Mattson Financial talk all the time about preparing for the future, putting together a plan that will get you to and through retirement.  But Gary Mattson and Allison Motz say taxes should also be on your mind.  We asked them to explain why.  Mattson Financial is full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area.  For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.mattsonfinancial.com.  

