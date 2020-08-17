Pandemic increases feelings of isolation among seniors; Can technology help?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With social distancing measures in place some seniors are feeling more isolated than ever before, but technology can help to bridge the gap. Kendrick Heinlein is contract administrator for the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan and he joined us to talk about how technology can help seniors feel more connected. The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan offers a variety of technology resources for older adults in Kent County:
Technology Resources for Older Adults in Kent County
Making IT Easier Website: www.aaawm.org/tech.
AAAWM: www.aaawm.org or 616-456-5664.
