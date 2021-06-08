Parents get peace of mind and new teen drivers are protected by Michigan’s Teen Driving Curfew

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is referred to as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” when the number of fatal teen driver crashes climbs 15 percent.

Anyone who’s had a teenaged driver in their home knows the worry that accompanies that stage of life. But here’s some peace of mind. Did you know there was a curfew for 16 year old drivers? They’re supposed to be off the roads from 10pm to 5am, unless they have an exception.

Attorney Brandon Hewitt joined us from Michigan Auto Law to explain the exceptions:

Parent Exception - The curfew doesn’t apply if the teen is driving with a parent or (2) legal guardian or (3) someone over 21 who has approved by the parent or guardian

“Authorized Activities” include:

A “school or school-sanctioned event or activity”

A non-school-related “sporting event or activity, or extracurricular event or activity” that is part of an “official” league, association, club or service offered by a business

Vocational instruction or vocational training by a college or community college, non-profit, government or business

An “event or activity sponsored by a religious organization”

Transporting someone who needs “immediate emergency care or personal protection”

According to Hewitt, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is referred to as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” when the average number of deadly teen driver crashes climbs 15 percent.

He cited CDC statistics that show teen drivers between the ages of 16-19 are three times more likely than drivers 20 and older to be involved in a deadly crash. Because of that, teen drivers can expect enhanced and strict enforcement of the curfew during the summer and into the fall.

Hewitt said, violation of the 16-year-old driving curfew is a civil infraction, punishable by the curfew restrictions being expanded and/or extended. A violation could also result in the restrictions on passengers being expanded and/or extended.

And finally, it could result in an extension of the 6-month minimum requirement for having a Level 2 permit. The 10pm/5am curfew for 16-year-old teen drivers ceases to apply once they have earned their Level 3 graduated licensing status (which is only available to teen drivers who are 17 years of age or older.)

