People continue to work from home during the pandemic, giving their plumbing system a workout

Corporate America has discovered many benefits to having a remote workforce during the pandemic. Sure, there are challenges, but some industries have actually thrived.
However, all that time at home has created a challenge in many households.
Plumbing and HVAC expert Brett Lascko says the household plumbing system is getting 2-3 times its normal activity, and that’s a problem. Add to that the challenges that spring normally brings with tree roots busting through aged pipes, and you have a recipe for disaster.
Lascko explained how to avoid a home flush with problems. If you need the help of an expert this spring, give the folks at Lascko a call at 231-674-1176 or visit www.lasckoservices.com and make an appointment.
