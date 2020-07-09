Many family pets face separation anxiety as kids head back to school and adults return to work.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Our pets may not know we’re in the midst of a global pandemic but they’ve surely noticed there’s something different around the house.

The constant presence of PEOPLE who are now going back to school and work is causing the house to seem really lonely once again. Dr. Lisa Meyer joined us from Georgetown Animal Hospital to talk about separation anxiety.

The change of seasons is also when fall allergies set in, so we talked about that, too. Georgetown Animal Hospital is located on Port Sheldon Road in Hudsonville.

You can learn more about them at https://georgetownanimalhospital.com/.

