Pine Rest brings more addiction treatment programs to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As substance use and overdoses continue to rise, so does the need for treatment.

Mariah DeYoung is a social worker from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. She said Pine Rest is definitely seeing an increased need for treatment.

“Since our expansion we consistently have more patients then we had beds for before. [The expansion] has greatly reduced our waitlist and allowed patients to receive treatment sooner.”

DeYoung said alcohol is still what Pine Rest is seeing the most people seeking treatment for. She described some of the new and expanded services Pine Rest is offering to help meet the demand:

Sub-acute detox – increased to 14 beds. Medically-supervised detox from alcohol, opiates, etc.

Short-term residential – increased to 12 beds. Provides additional residential support after detox. Now in a separate space where patients have access to exercise equipment, technology, are able to go out into the community to attend recovery related events

Partial program - an intense daily program – a Mon-Friday daily program where patients receive treatment from an addictionologist, nurse, therapists, case managers and recovery coaches. This is a program that fits nicely for those that do not need to stay overnight, but need the intensive services of a prescriber and daily clinical treatment. Our partial program is also great option for those leaving our residential services, who need support adjusting back into home like.

Interventions – now have a trained interventionist on staff.

DeYoung said these programs and services are designed to support a person's entire recovery journey.

“One of the issues we see is that a person receives services at one treatment level, but when that level is completed, they are not seamlessly connected to the next level of care. Because Pine Rest offers ALL levels (therapy and support groups through inpatient treatment) we can make sure care is continuous and consistent.”

Pine Rest is also offering many services through telehealth, which is great for patients who live further from one of their clinics or have transportation challenges.

DeYoung said getting started is easy.

“Because of the expanded capacity, we're usually able to get someone into treatment within 1-2 days, she said.”

For more information call 866-852-4001 or visit www.PineRest.org/Addiction.

