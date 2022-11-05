Pine Rest and MSU College of Human Medicine to attract more psychiatrists to the area

Pine Rest Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bill Sanders, joined us with an update on this important program.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In 2014, Pine Rest started a new Psychiatry Residency & Fellowship program to attract psychiatrists at the beginning of their careers to West Michigan to help address the area’s psychiatry shortage.

Dr. Sanders explained that, while training, residents and fellows provide care at Pine Rest’s inpatient, outpatient, addiction and urgent care services, as well as partner organizations in the community.

He quoted research that shows more than half of doctors stay in the area where they do their residency/fellowship and, so far, 65% of the program’s participants have stayed at Pine Rest or in West Michigan after graduation.

The Pine Rest program has expanded and now includes a rural track in Traverse City to help serve northern Michigan where there are very few psychiatrists. The program expansion also includes Psychiatry Fellowships for Child & Adolescent, Geriatrics, Addiction and Forensics.

For more information about the Psychiatry Residency & Fellowships, visit www.PineRest.org/residency.

