Pine Rest Diversity Collective matches clinicians and clients to provide culturally responsive care

Anyone whose worked with a mental health provider knows how important it is to connect with that person in a way that shows they GET you.

The journey toward a healthy client and provider relationship can seem overwhelming, especially for persons of color, who may want a clinician who understands their unique life experience.

That’s why Pine Rest has developed a so-called Diversity Collective that helps match clinicians and clients in their outpatient network. Social Worker Elizza LeJeune joined us to explain how it works.

To learn more, visit https://www.pinerest.org/services/diversity-collective/.

To schedule a new outpatient appointment, visit https://www.pinerest.org/services/telehealth/ or call 866.852.4001.

