‘Tis the season for gratitude, and guess what? It’s good for you!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Thanksgiving approaches, many of us focus our thoughts on what we’re grateful for. Turns out, we should add gratitude to the list.

Dr. Greg Mallis from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services joined us to talk about the many physical and mental benefits of practicing gratitude. He said studies show that a healthy dose of gratitude reduces pain, improves the quality of our sleep, helps regulate stress, reduces anxiety and depression, and builds stronger connections with others.

Dr. Mallis suggested a variety of ways we can incorporate gratitude into our daily lives, not only during Thanksgiving:

Write and deliver a thank you note

Thank someone mentally (in your own mind)

Regularly write in a gratitude journal

Count your blessings (at a regular time weekly)

Pray and/or meditate regularly

For more mental health resources, or to schedule an appointment, call 866-852-4001 or visit www.pinerest.org.

