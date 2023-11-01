Pine Rest Mother and Baby Program marks a decade of helping new parents

Dr. Andrea McFerren is a psychiatrist for the Mother and Baby Program and she joined us to talk about a decade of serving new parents.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ten years ago, an innovative program called the Mother and Baby Program opened at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. Only the second in the country at the time, the program offers hope for individuals struggling with mental illness such as depression or anxiety, during pregnancy or postpartum.

She explained it is a daily intensive treatment program where participants go home in the evenings. They can take infants under nine months to treatment, where there is a kitchen, nurses, and childcare.

Dr. McFerren said her team realized very early on that being separated from the infant and/or issues arranging childcare were barriers to women getting treatment. The program has served 1,700 women in the first 10 years.

Learn more about the Pine Rest Mother and Baby Program at www.pinerest.org/moms or by calling 800-678-5500.

