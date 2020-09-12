Pine Rest: RNs needed for surge in mental health care demand amid COVID crisis

Registered nurses are vital to Pine Rest and other psychiatric care facilities’ ability to provide care.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The pandemic has impacted our lives, livelihoods and lifestyles in many ways. The resulting stress has increased the number of people of all ages reporting anxiety and depression symptoms and, in turn, increasing the need for mental health treatment at all levels of care. Registered nurses are vital to Pine Rest and other psychiatric care facilities’ ability to provide care. On this segment, learn more about the role RNs play in treatment and opportunities currently available.

Pine Rest provides an environment that allows staff to learn, grow and develop in a variety of ways. Their size, scope of services and specialty programs allow for countless career enhancement and advancement opportunities.

Pine Rest is currently offering a $2,000 Start-Up Bonus for RNs. Visit www.pinerest.org/nursing for more information about job openings for RNs at Pine Rest.

Pine Rest is also offering start-up bonuses up to $1,000 for licensed practical nurses (LPNs), case managers, outpatient therapists, psychiatric & nurse technicians (entry level direct patient care positions) environmental services technicians, and medical assistants. Visit www.pinerest.org/join-our-team to learn more.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.