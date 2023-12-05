Pine Rest offers solutions for the number one complication of pregnancy

DeYoung said PMAD affects nearly 20% of pregnant women and moms with infants and occurs when a woman experiences depression or anxiety during or after pregnancy.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When someone is having a baby most of us envision a happy time filled with excitement and joy. However, for many parents, this is not a reality.

Sarah DeYoung is a social worker with Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and she joined us to talk about the number one complication of pregnancy, Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders, also known as PMAD.

DeYoung said PMAD affects nearly 20% of pregnant women and moms with infants and occurs when a woman experiences depression or anxiety during or after pregnancy. According to DeYoung, it can happen to a new mom’s partner as well.

She explained that PMAD is different from the so-called “Baby Blues” because it continues much longer and the symptoms can be more intense:

Feeling overwhelmed or “empty”

Scary thoughts or excessive worry about baby

Feeling hopeless, helpless, guilty

Changes in sleeping and/or eating patterns

Panic attacks

Chronic fatigue

DeYoung said treatment is available through Pine Rest and can involve Individual therapy with PMAD specialists, which can be done in-person and through telehealth. Pine Rest offers a Mother & Baby Program that can be a big help.

And then, DeYoung said, the Pine Rest Psychiatric Urgent Care is always an option. The key is to recognize the symptoms and get help.

You can find more information about PMAD by calling 866-852-4001 or visiting www.PineRest.org/PMAD.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.