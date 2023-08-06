Pine Rest Rustic Market thrift store is more than twice the size and loaded with bargains

Manager Carrie VanDenBrink showed us around and explained the importance of the store’s mission.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pine Rest’s Rustic Market has undergone a renovation.

The thrift store has been expanded, from 6,000 to 13,000-square feet. It’s divided-up by departments and offers loads of bargains. There is expanded parking, and two large dressing rooms, making it feel more like a department store than a thrift shop.

100% of the proceeds go directly to Pine Rest patient care through the Patient Assistance Fund. If someone needs mental health care and cannot afford it, the fund is there. There are several ways to get involved with Rustic Market: by shopping, donating or volunteering.

The Rustic market is located on 68th street at Madison, next to the big, red barn. They’re open Monday through Saturday 9-to-9 and closed on Sunday.

