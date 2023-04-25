Overcome stress by finding a sense of 'awe'

Dr. Ron DeVries, a psychologist from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, joined us to talk about stress and awe.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many practices can help reduce stress including exercise, gratitude, breathing exercises and more. Recent studies show that experiencing awe has amazing health benefits that include calming down the nervous system.

Dr. DeVries said Positive Psychology believes there are skills we can practice every day, like gratitude and our sense of awe, that make us stronger, more resilient and happier. And research backs this up.

“Awe is a complex emotion. It can be defined by two characteristics, perceived vastness and exceeding our expectations.”

Dr. DeVries said “perceived vastness” can come from observing something that is literally large and beautiful, being in the presence of someone with immense prestige, witnessing something remarkable, or thinking about something really complex.

He said, “an experience exceeds our expectations when it violates our normal understanding of the world and makes us think about ourselves and the world differently.”

Dr. DeVries cited the examples of seeing the Grand Canyon, witnessing an act of kindness, listening to a piece of music, seeing a beautiful piece of art, reading a book, or watching a movie that has an unexpected ending.

“Whatever knocks our socks off, or blows our mind triggers a sense of awe, he said.”

In turn, that sense of awe helps us slow down and enjoy experiences we normally hurry through. It helps us be fully present and more mindful, which helps us let go of tensions in our bodies, which reduces stress.

Learn more about stress at www.pinerest.org/stress. If you or a loved one are struggling, call 866-852-4001 to schedule an appointment.

